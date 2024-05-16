Back to top

Company News For May 15, 2024

  • The Walt Disney Company ((DIS - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.5% following CEO Bob Iger's acknowledgment that the company had invested too much in its streaming service, sparking concerns about profitability.
  • The Boeing Company ((BA - Free Report) ) shares dropped 2.1% after the Department of Justice announced Boeing's violation of a 2021 settlement regarding two fatal 737 crashes.
  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras ((PBR - Free Report) ) shares fell 6.8% due to CEO Jean Paul Prates' removal by Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, stemming from a disagreement regarding dividend payments.
  • monday.com Ltd. ((MNDY - Free Report) ) shares surged 21.4% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $216.9 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.3 million.
     

