Energous (WATT) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Energous Corporation (WATT - Free Report) incurred a loss of 83 cents per share in first-quarter 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 94 cents per share. The company had reported a loss of $1.60 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Energous reported net revenues of $64 million. The top line declined 34% year over year due to a decrease in transmitter sales volume.

Segmental Discussion

WATT reports its revenues under a single segment named wireless charging system solutions. Revenues from wireless charging system consist of revenues from product development projects and production-level systems.

Margin Profile

WATT’s cost of sales decreased 21.6% year over year to $109 million. The gross loss increased 7.1% to $45 million.

General and administrative expenses decreased 6.4% year over year to $1.9 billion. Research and development expenses declined 23.7% to $2.3 billion.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the first quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.7 billion compared with $13.9 billion reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2023. Accounts payable were $1.5 billion, higher than $1.9 billion reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.

In the first three months of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was $5.1 billion compared with $5.4 billion cash used in the year-ago period. Capital invested in purchases of property and equipment totaled $1 million. Free cash outflow was $5.2 billion compared with $13.9 billion free cash outflow a year ago.

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

IDEX Corporation’s (IEX - Free Report) second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line decreased approximately 10.1%.

IDEX’s net sales of $800.5 million underperformed the consensus estimate of $805 million.  The top line also decreased 5.3% year over year.

A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The bottom line increased 6% on a year-over-year basis.

Net sales of $978.8 million missed the consensus estimate of $995 million. However, the top line inched up 1% year over year, driven by strong demand for commercial water heaters in North America.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW - Free Report) has reported earnings per share of $9.62 in the second quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.58. The bottom line improved 0.1% year over year.

Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 3.5% year over year to $4.24 billion. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion.


