Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Walmart (WMT) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2024, Walmart (
WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $161.51 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.5 billion, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International: 12.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8.8%. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 3.8% versus 3.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact: 4.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 3.9% versus 3.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Net square footage - Total: 1,050.92 Msq ft versus 1,053.65 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - With Fuel Impact: 3.8% versus 2.7% estimated by three analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - With Fuel Impact: 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Revenues- Membership and other income: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year. Net Sales- Walmart U.S. $108.67 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $107.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Revenues- Net Sales: $159.94 billion versus $157.88 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Net Sales- Walmart International: $29.83 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $28.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Net Sales- Sam's Club: $21.44 billion versus $21.21 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Walmart here>>>
Shares of Walmart have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
