Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DXC Technology (DXC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, DXC Technology Company. (DXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.39 billion, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DXC Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Global Business Service (GBS) - YoY change: -2.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.3%.
  • Total Revenues - YoY change: -5.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -6.1%.
  • Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) - YoY change: -9% compared to the -9.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $1.67 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Global Business Service (GBS): $1.71 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Global Business Service (GBS): $228 million compared to the $204.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- All other loss: -$69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$61.86 million.
  • Segment Profit- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $124 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.81 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for DXC Technology here>>>

Shares of DXC Technology have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DXC Technology Company. (DXC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise