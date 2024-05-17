Back to top

Take-Two (TTWO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of +3.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +342.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Take-Two performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net bookings: $1.35 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other: $57.20 million versus $67.90 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile: $708.30 million compared to the $701.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Physical retail and other: $64.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Digital online: $1.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
Shares of Take-Two have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

