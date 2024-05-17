Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.6% downward over the last 60 days.

3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Alamo Group (ALG - Free Report) is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high-quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

