We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, reflecting a decline of 55.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 35.5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Analog Devices metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Consumer' reaching $232.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Communications' of $253.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -44.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Automotive' stands at $652.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.8% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Industrial' will reach $965.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -44.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Analog Devices here>>>
Over the past month, Analog Devices shares have recorded returns of +14.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>