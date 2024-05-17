Back to top

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LSPD broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for LSPD

Over the past four weeks, LSPD has gained 16.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider LSPD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on LSPD for more gains in the near future.


