Company News for May 17, 2024

  • Walmart Inc.’s (WMT - Free Report) shares jumped 7% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents.
  • Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME - Free Report) plummeted 30% for the second session running after a two-day rally of meme stocks.
  • Deere & Company’s (DE - Free Report) shares tanked 4.8% despite reporting an earnings beat after the company reduced its annual profit forecast for the second time.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.’s (PEP - Free Report) shares jumped 2% on consumer staples becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.

