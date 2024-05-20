Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) is a Chinese e-commerce giant. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN - Free Report) provides IT services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 60 days.

