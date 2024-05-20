Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, HOOD broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, HOOD has gained 20.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account HOOD's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 5 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch HOOD for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


