Compared to Estimates, Wix.com (WIX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $419.78 million, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.71 million, representing a surprise of +0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Collections (Bookings): $457.28 million compared to the $455.99 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Creative Subscriptions ARR: $1244264 thousand versus $1246645 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Bookings - Creative Subscription: $334.64 million versus $333.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Bookings - Business Solutions: $122.64 million compared to the $119.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Business Solutions: $115.48 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $112.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%.
  • Revenues- Creative Subscription: $304.29 million compared to the $305.48 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions: $34.58 million versus $32.38 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions: $252.16 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $252.04 million.
Shares of Wix.com have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

