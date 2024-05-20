Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Globale Online (GLBE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) reported $145.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to -$0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +13.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Globale Online performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Value: 929.51 million compared to the 899.1 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services: $77.62 million compared to the $75.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.
  • Revenue by Category- Service fees: $68.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $67.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Globale Online here>>>

Shares of Globale Online have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise