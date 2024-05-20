Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 20, 2024

  • Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated ((RBC - Free Report) ) jumped 8.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share.
  • Flowers Foods, Inc.’s ((FLO - Free Report) ) shares declined 4.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share.
  • Shares of Doximity, Inc. ((DOCS - Free Report) ) soared 18.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share.
  • GameStop Corp.’s ((GME - Free Report) ) shares plunged 19.7% after the company announced that it plans to sell 45 million common stocks in shares.

