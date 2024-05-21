See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of May 20, 2024
Coinbase (COIN - Free Report) is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets.Coinbase Global crushed its most recent quarterly earnings expectations, driven by the growing trading activity in Bitcoin and other cryptos. Earnings estimates have rocketed higher in the last two months. Zacks Rank #1 Coinbase Global has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last 30 days. Coinbase stock is also forming a compelling technical chart pattern. This descending wedge is a formation that COIN is familiar with, and if the stock can trade above the $220 level, it would signal a breakout. A powerful breakout, with accompanying volume should send the stock to new highs.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP - Free Report) operates as a marketing technology company.It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services.
LiveRamp has yet to report results for the quarter ended March 2024. The results are expected to be released on May 22. LiveRamp's revenues are expected to be up 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.