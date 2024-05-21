Back to top

Keysight (KEYS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2024, Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.22 billion, down 12.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +1.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Keysight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Communications Solutions Group: $840 million versus $813.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.
  • Revenue- Commercial Communications: $563 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $509.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
  • Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government: $277 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $303.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.
  • Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $376 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $387.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17%.
  • Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $71 million compared to the $103.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group: $223 million versus $210.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Keysight have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

