Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nordson (NDSN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) reported $650.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $2.34 for the same period compares to $2.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.35 million, representing a surprise of -1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nordson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Precision Solutions: $366.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $360.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Technology Solutions: $114.69 million versus $124.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $168.97 million versus $171.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions: $18.78 million compared to the $20.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $48.99 million compared to the $50.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions: $117.83 million versus $113.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate: -$16.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$17.50 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nordson here>>>

Shares of Nordson have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nordson Corporation (NDSN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise