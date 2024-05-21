Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zoom Video (ZM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +13.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zoom Video performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Customers: 191,000 compared to the 223,328 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Customers >$100K TTM Revenue: 3,883 versus 3,957 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $3.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.64 billion.
  • Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO): $2.18 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO): $1.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC): $138 million versus $140.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East, and Africa(EMEA): $184 million versus $171.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $819 million compared to the $813.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
Shares of Zoom Video have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

