Uranium Energy (UEC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest trading session, Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) closed at $7.53, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.
The the stock of uranium mining and exploration company has risen by 9.28% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21 million, up 3.86% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $55 million, indicating changes of +900% and -66.54%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Uranium Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Uranium Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Uranium Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 98.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.42.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 174, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.