Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Eagle Materials (EXP) Q4 Earnings

EXP Quick Quote EXP - Free Report) reported $476.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $2.24 for the same period compares to $2.79 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.72, the EPS surprise was -17.65%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Eagle Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average Net Sales Price - Gypsum Wallboard: $232.62 versus $241.78 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Heavy Materials- Concrete & Aggregates: $48.72 million compared to the $57.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year. Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $210.23 million versus $213.30 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Revenue- Heavy Materials- Cement (Wholly Owned): $189.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Total Revenue- Heavy Materials: $238.11 million compared to the $240.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. Revenue- Light Materials- Gypsum Paperboard: $28.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Total Revenue- Light Materials: $238.60 million compared to the $234.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Recycled Paperboard: $9.30 million compared to the $7.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials- Gypsum Wallboard: $82.91 million versus $88.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Operating Earnings- Light Materials: $92.21 million compared to the $96 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Cement: $37.29 million compared to the $46.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Operating Earnings- Heavy Materials- Concrete and Aggregates: -$1.03 million versus $3.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Eagle Materials here>>>
Shares of Eagle Materials have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
