Company News for May 21, 2024

  • Shares of Wix.com Ltd. ((WIX - Free Report) ) surged 23.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share.
  • Global-E Online Ltd.’s ((GLBE - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 loss of $0.19 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 0.22 per share.
  • Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ((JPM - Free Report) ) declined 4.5% after the company’s CEO Jamie Dimon indicated that he could retire from his position sooner than previously stated.
  • Johnson Controls International plc’s ((JCI - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.3% following reports that Elliott Management has accumulated a stake of over $1 billion in the company.

