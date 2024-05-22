We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) standing at $26.15, reflecting a -1.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.9% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.08% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of C3.ai, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.31, reflecting a 138.46% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $84.45 million, indicating a 16.62% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
