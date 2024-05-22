Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, ViaSat (VSAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 72.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.80, compared to $15.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of +3.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ViaSat performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Aircrafts in-service: 3,650 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,637.
  • Revenue- Service revenues: $812.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $825.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +105.7%.
  • Revenue- Product revenues: $337.99 million compared to the $292.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial Networks: $187.70 million versus $173.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change.
  • Revenue- Government Systems: $385.80 million versus $356.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.1% change.
  • Revenue- Satellite Services: $576.50 million compared to the $578.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +95% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Satellite Services: $281.60 million versus $270.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Government Systems: $117.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.67 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial Networks: -$41.10 million versus -$36.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for ViaSat here>>>

Shares of ViaSat have returned +25% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Viasat Inc. (VSAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise