See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Advisor Energy A (FANAX) - free report >>
PIONEER GLOBAL EQUITY FD (PGSYX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Advisor Energy A (FANAX) - free report >>
PIONEER GLOBAL EQUITY FD (PGSYX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund A (FANAX - Free Report) : 1.01% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FANAX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. FANAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.36%.
Ivy Large Cap Growth I (IYGIX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. IYGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. IYGIX, with annual returns of 15.38% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Pioneer Global Equity Y (PGSYX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PGSYX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. PGSYX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 12.44% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.