Company News for May 22, 2024

  • Shares of AutoZone, Inc. ((AZO - Free Report) ) declined 3.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 sales of $4,235.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,285.2 million
  • Macy's, Inc. ((M - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share.
  • Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. ((EXP - Free Report) ) declined 5.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 per share.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s ((ZIM - Free Report) ) shares declined 4.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.75 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.

