Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TJX (TJX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

TJX (TJX - Free Report) reported $12.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.48 billion, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total: 3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods: 4% versus 3.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx: 2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia): 2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.
  • Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change: 4% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • New Stores: 18 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 40.
  • Number of stores - Total: 4,972 versus 4,306 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx: 1,322 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,326.
  • Net Sales- Marmaxx: $7.75 billion versus $7.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Net Sales- TJX International: $1.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Net Sales- TJX Canada: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for TJX here>>>

Shares of TJX have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise