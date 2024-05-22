Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2024, Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.07, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of +0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: -4.9% compared to the -5.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids: 45 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 46.
  • Number of stores - Pottery Barn: 184 versus 183 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - West Elm: 121 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 121.
  • Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma: 156 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 155.
  • Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM: -4.1% compared to the -8% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Rejuvenation: 11 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.
  • Revenue- Pottery Barn: $677 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $714.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.
  • Revenue- Williams-Sonoma: $238 million compared to the $237.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $93 million compared to the $60.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- West Elm: $430 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $418.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
  • Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $222 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

