We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended April 2024, Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.07, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of +0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.78.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Williams-Sonoma here>>>
- Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change: -4.9% compared to the -5.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids: 45 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 46.
- Number of stores - Pottery Barn: 184 versus 183 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Number of stores - West Elm: 121 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 121.
- Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma: 156 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 155.
- Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM: -4.1% compared to the -8% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - Rejuvenation: 11 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.
- Revenue- Pottery Barn: $677 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $714.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.
- Revenue- Williams-Sonoma: $238 million compared to the $237.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Other: $93 million compared to the $60.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
- Revenue- West Elm: $430 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $418.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
- Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $222 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.