Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) is a Chinese e-commerce giant. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

California BanCorp (CALB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (FSRL - Free Report) is the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

California Bank of Commerce (CALB) - free report >>

First Reliance Bancshares Inc. (FSRL) - free report >>

Published in

retail