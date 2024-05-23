See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
VANGUARD WINDSOR II FD INV (VWNFX) - free report >>
VICTORY RS GLOBAL FUND (RSGGX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
VANGUARD WINDSOR II FD INV (VWNFX) - free report >>
VICTORY RS GLOBAL FUND (RSGGX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style I (QSMLX - Free Report) : 0.6% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. QSMLX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. QSMLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.17%.
Vanguard Windsor-II Investor (VWNFX - Free Report) : 0.34% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. VWNFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. VWNFX, with annual returns of 12.42% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Victory RS Global Growth A (RSGGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.85%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 11.44%. RSGGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.