Snowflake Shares Up on Upbeat Guidance: ETFs to Benefit

Software solutions provider
Snowflake ( SNOW Quick Quote SNOW - Free Report) reported a moderate start to the fiscal year with first-quarter revenue topping expectations. Although the company missed on earnings estimate, upbeat guidance sent shares up by 4.4% in after hours on May 22, 2024.
This puts focus on Snowflake-heavy ETFs like
Spear Alpha ETF ( SPRX Quick Quote SPRX - Free Report) , TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF ( LRNZ Quick Quote LRNZ - Free Report) and Global X Cloud Computing ETF ( CLOU Quick Quote CLOU - Free Report) . The cloud-based data warehousing company announced that its revenue for the quarter was $828.7 million, marking a 33% increase from the same period last year. It beat the Zacks Consensus estimate by 5.31%.
The company's adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.14, which was $0.04 below the Zacks Consensus estimate of $0.17. Despite the EPS miss, investors focused on the company's robust revenue performance, which was driven by a 34% year-over-year growth in product revenue, totaling nearly $790 million.
The company guided for Q2 product revenue in the region of $805-810 million, representing 26-27% year-over-year growth. For 2025, Snowflake expects product revenue at $3.30 billion, up from a prior forecast of $3.25 billion. Snowflake's net revenue retention rate stood at 128% in Q1, indicating strong customer satisfaction.
There's a noticeable shift among companies from conventional methods towards cloud-based solutions. This transition aims to blend digital technologies with more efficient processes while cutting costs. Consequently, firms specializing in cloud-related services like Snowflake are experiencing significant benefits from this trend.
The stock Snowflake has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has an upbeat good
growth score of “A.” before the release of the earnings, the average price target for Snowflake Inc. was $205.46, based on short-term price targets offered by 37 analysts. The forecasts range from a low of $105.00 to a high of $240.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.78% from the last closing price of $163.34. ETFs in Focus
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that have a decent exposure to Snowflake and may benefit in the near term, if Snowflake rises further on AI push.
Spear Alpha ETF ( SPRX Quick Quote SPRX - Free Report) – Snowflake has 7.28% weight
This is another fund which is set to benefit from breakthrough trends in industrial technology. The fund invests on the theme of enterprise digitalization, automation & robotics, AI, environmental focus and decarbonization, photonics and additive manufacturing and space exploration. The fund is heavy on companies like Nvidia, AMD and Snowflake – all are big AI beneficiaries.
TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF ( LRNZ Quick Quote LRNZ - Free Report) – Snowflake has 5.10% weight
The ETF is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund that seeks total return by investing in companies that have a competitive advantage with respect to the development and utilization of artificial intelligence, machine learning, or other deep learning technologies.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF ( CLOU Quick Quote CLOU - Free Report) – Snowflake has 4.06% weight
The underlying Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index provides exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed and emerging markets that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology.
Image: Shutterstock
