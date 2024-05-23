We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Abercrombie (ANF) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 315.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $948.75 million, exhibiting an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Abercrombie metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Hollister' will reach $431.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Abercrombie' of $512.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' should come in at 768. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 758.
Over the past month, shares of Abercrombie have returned +23.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. Currently, ANF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>