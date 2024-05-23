Hamilton Lane (
HLNE Quick Quote HLNE - Free Report) reported $176.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 56.6%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.72 million, representing a surprise of +31.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q4 Earnings
Hamilton Lane (HLNE - Free Report) reported $176.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 56.6%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.72 million, representing a surprise of +31.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA): $37.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.27 billion.
- Fee Earning AUM - Total: $65.75 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.69 billion.
- Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF): $28.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.41 billion.
- Total AUM & AUA: $920.58 billion versus $929.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Assets Under Management (AUM): $124.41 billion compared to the $125.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Assets Under Advisement (AUA): $796.17 billion compared to the $804.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Incentive fees: $52.96 million versus $16.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts: $32.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $123.70 million versus $117.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.3% change.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds: $76.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.8%.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Fund reimbursement revenue: $2.22 million versus $1.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +109.4% change.
- Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Distribution management: $1.08 million compared to the $1.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.2% year over year.
Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.