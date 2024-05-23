Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Weibo (WB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) reported $395.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $396.5 million, representing a surprise of -0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weibo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily active users (DAUs): 255 million versus 262.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 588 million versus 609.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Value-added service: $56.55 million versus $53.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
  • Net revenues- Advertising and marketing: $338.95 million versus $342.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Weibo here>>>

Shares of Weibo have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Weibo Corporation (WB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise