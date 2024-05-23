Ralph Lauren (RL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ralph Lauren (
RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.57 billion, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.71, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ralph Lauren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Net revenues- Europe: $469.20 million compared to the $458.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Geographic Net revenues- Asia: $394.30 million compared to the $415.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing: $36.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Geographic Net revenues- North America: $667.70 million versus $650.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Wholesale: $26.10 million compared to the $33.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.1% year over year. Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Wholesale: $260.30 million compared to the $272.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year. Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Retail: $208.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Geographic Net revenues- North America- Wholesale: $293.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $282.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Geographic Net revenues- North America- Retail: $374 million versus $360.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Net revenues- Licensing: $36.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Net revenues- Retail: $951.10 million compared to the $936.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year. Net revenues- Wholesale: $580.10 million compared to the $588.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
Shares of Ralph Lauren have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
