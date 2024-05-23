Back to top

Workday (WDAY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Workday (WDAY - Free Report) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. EPS of $1.74 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion, representing a surprise of +0.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Workday performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription Revenue Backlog: $20.68 billion versus $20.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription services: $1.82 billion versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $175 million versus $163.05 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
Shares of Workday have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

