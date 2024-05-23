We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tsakos Energy (TNP) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
Tsakos Energy (TNP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $30.37, indicating a -0.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.
The oil and gas shipping company's stock has climbed by 22.55% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.06%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tsakos Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Tsakos Energy to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.29%.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.27 per share and revenue of $857.21 million, which would represent changes of +32.43% and +16.81%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tsakos Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. Currently, Tsakos Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Tsakos Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.38.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.