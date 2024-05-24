Back to top

Company News for May 24, 2024

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.’s ((RL - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.71, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65.
  • Shares of NetEase Inc. ((NTES - Free Report) ) tumbled 3.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.81, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,85.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. ((BJ - Free Report) ) shares advanced 3.4% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.
  • Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. ((HLNE - Free Report) ) climbed 4.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.38, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.

