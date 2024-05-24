Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems Corporation (DDD - Free Report) is 3D printing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY - Free Report) is a radiation oncology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 128.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Brenntag SE (BNTGY - Free Report) is a chemical distribution company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

