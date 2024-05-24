We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
BlackRock 80/20 Target Allocation I (BIAPX - Free Report) : 0.1% expense ratio and 0% management fee. BIAPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. BIAPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.08%.
Causeway Global Value Investor (CGVVX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. CGVVX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 9.01%, expense ratio of 1.1% and management fee of 0.8%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
QS Global Equity I (SMYIX - Free Report) : 0.96% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. SMYIX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.42% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.