Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
QS Global Equity A (CFIPX - Free Report) : 1.31% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. CFIPX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. CFIPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.03%.
Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value R6 (UBVFX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. UBVFX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 10.55%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Fidelity Puritan Fund K (FPUKX - Free Report) : 0.42% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. FPUKX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.2% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.