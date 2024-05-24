3 Healthcare Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying

One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends.
Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash flow, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are the perfect choice for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.
Below, we share with you three healthcare mutual funds, namely
Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio ( FPHAX Quick Quote FPHAX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio ( FSMEX Quick Quote FSMEX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Biotechnology ( FBIOX Quick Quote FBIOX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds. Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of foreign and domestic companies that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all types. FPHAX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors like the issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic condition.
Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Portfolio fund has five-year annualized returns of 14.4%. As of the end of February 2024, FPHAX held 60 issues, with 24.2% of its assets invested in Eli Lilly & Co.
Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of foreign and domestic companies that are principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, supply, or sale of medical equipment, devices, and related technologies, companies enabling drug discovery. FSMEX advisors also invest in companies providing information technology services primarily to healthcare providers.
Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio fund has five-year annualized returns of 8.3%. FSMEX has an expense ratio of 0.70%.
Fidelity Select Biotechnology fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of foreign and domestic companies that are principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of various biotechnological products, services, and processes and companies that benefit significantly from scientific and technological advances in biotechnology. FBIOX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors like the issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic condition.
Fidelity Select Biotechnology fund has five-year annualized returns of 5.6%. Rajiv Kaul has been the fund manager of FBIOX since October 2005.
Image: Shutterstock
