Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Kohl's (KSS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 69.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.54 billion, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 15.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kohl's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales' to come in at $3.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Other revenue' will reach $204.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should come in at 1,174. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,171 in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Kohl's have returned +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, KSS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.