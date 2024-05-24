We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Burlington Stores (BURL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.34 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Burlington Stores metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net sales' will reach $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenue' to come in at $4.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Comparable Store Sales' will reach 1.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.
Analysts forecast 'Stores at period end' to reach 1,023. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 933.
