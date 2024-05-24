We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 53.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $826.55 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 13.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cracker Barrel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Retail' of $149.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Restaurant' will reach $677.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change' to reach -0.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.4%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total (End of Period)' will reach 727. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 661.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cracker Barrel here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Cracker Barrel have returned -24.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, CBRL carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>