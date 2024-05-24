Veeva (VEEV) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeva Systems (
VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 57.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $641.73 million, exhibiting an increase of 21.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Veeva metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription services' will reach $528.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Professional services and other' stands at $113.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions' will likely reach $68.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions' should arrive at $267.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +52.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions' to come in at $259.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions' will reach $45.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other' at 26.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services' should come in at 85.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 84.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Veeva here>>> Over the past month, Veeva shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VEEV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
