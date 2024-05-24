We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Nordstrom (JWN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.08 per share, reflecting a decline of 214.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.2 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nordstrom metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Credit card revenues' will reach $110.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales' to come in at $3.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack' at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Total net sales- Nordstrom' stands at $1.98 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' should come in at 364. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 347.
