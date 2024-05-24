We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Marvell (MRVL) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 25.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.15 billion, declining 12.9% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Marvell metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' should arrive at $782.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +79.5%.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' to come in at $84.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -70.7% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' should come in at $80.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' will reach $43.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -69.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' reaching $159.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -56.3% year over year.
