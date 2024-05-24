Nokia (NOK) Partners Orange to Boost 5G Applications in Europe

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) and Orange S.A. ( ORAN Quick Quote ORAN - Free Report) have extended their long-term partnership to enhance network programmability and monetization across Europe. Central to this collaboration is Nokia's Network as Code platform, integrated with a developer portal. This initiative will allow developers to exploit Orange's 5G network capabilities, enabling innovative application development across the continent. Orange, a leading European telecom provider with more than 280 million mobile subscribers, already offers commercial-grade network API capabilities via the Orange Developer Portal. By leveraging Nokia’s platform, Orange aims to further engage the global developer ecosystem and unlock advanced 5G network features such as dynamic bandwidth allocation, real-time location insights, predictive maintenance and event-driven security responses. Nokia’s Network as Code platform provides developers with essential tools, including Software Development Kits, comprehensive Network API documentation, a sandbox for testing and simulation and code snippets for integration into new applications. This robust support will empower developers to create new use cases and enhance service offerings for Orange customers. Nokia and Orange plan to deepen their engagement with the developer community, providing pre-commercial support for use cases and leveraging their combined network API expertise. This pilot program will initially roll out in select European countries, utilizing Orange's 5G Labs network. Nokia’s platform unifies telco networks, systems integrators and software developers globally, accelerating 5G and 4G application development. Utilizing industry standards from the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the Linux Foundation CAMARA, to which both Nokia and Orange contribute, the platform ensures robust and scalable solutions. Orange has already implemented CAMARA's guidelines, with commercial-grade APIs available in France and Spain. Nokia has established collaboration agreements with 12 network operators and ecosystem partners worldwide to use its Network as Code platform. This expansion marks a significant step in Nokia’s strategy to drive network programmability and monetization, validating its commitment to supporting customers in maximizing network asset value. Through this partnership, Nokia stands to gain enhanced market penetration, increased demand for its platform and a stronger presence in the evolving 5G landscape. The collaboration positions it to better capitalize on cloud-native 5G capabilities, fostering innovation and new business opportunities. The stock has lost 2.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 51.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Nokia (NOK) Partners Orange to Boost 5G Applications in Europe
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) and Orange S.A. (ORAN - Free Report) have extended their long-term partnership to enhance network programmability and monetization across Europe. Central to this collaboration is Nokia's Network as Code platform, integrated with a developer portal. This initiative will allow developers to exploit Orange's 5G network capabilities, enabling innovative application development across the continent.
Orange, a leading European telecom provider with more than 280 million mobile subscribers, already offers commercial-grade network API capabilities via the Orange Developer Portal. By leveraging Nokia’s platform, Orange aims to further engage the global developer ecosystem and unlock advanced 5G network features such as dynamic bandwidth allocation, real-time location insights, predictive maintenance and event-driven security responses.
Nokia’s Network as Code platform provides developers with essential tools, including Software Development Kits, comprehensive Network API documentation, a sandbox for testing and simulation and code snippets for integration into new applications. This robust support will empower developers to create new use cases and enhance service offerings for Orange customers.
Nokia and Orange plan to deepen their engagement with the developer community, providing pre-commercial support for use cases and leveraging their combined network API expertise. This pilot program will initially roll out in select European countries, utilizing Orange's 5G Labs network.
Nokia’s platform unifies telco networks, systems integrators and software developers globally, accelerating 5G and 4G application development. Utilizing industry standards from the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the Linux Foundation CAMARA, to which both Nokia and Orange contribute, the platform ensures robust and scalable solutions. Orange has already implemented CAMARA's guidelines, with commercial-grade APIs available in France and Spain.
Nokia has established collaboration agreements with 12 network operators and ecosystem partners worldwide to use its Network as Code platform. This expansion marks a significant step in Nokia’s strategy to drive network programmability and monetization, validating its commitment to supporting customers in maximizing network asset value.
Through this partnership, Nokia stands to gain enhanced market penetration, increased demand for its platform and a stronger presence in the evolving 5G landscape. The collaboration positions it to better capitalize on cloud-native 5G capabilities, fostering innovation and new business opportunities.
The stock has lost 2.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 51.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
