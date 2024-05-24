We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CAVA Group (CAVA) a 'Buy' Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Popular restaurant chain CAVA Group (CAVA - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter earnings results next week. CAVA, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has seen its stock soar since last year’s IPO. With shares hovering at all-time highs ahead of the announcement, is CAVA a buy?
CAVA is expected to post a Q1 profit of $0.03/share. Estimates for the quarter have shot up 50% over the past 60 days. Sales are projected to come in at $245.9 million.
The company has reported earnings results just three times since becoming publicly traded, boasting an impressive 533% average earnings surprise. Shares have surged more than 250% from the IPO price.
Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP indicator does not conclusively predict another beat. Keep in mind that stocks can be extremely volatile surrounding earnings announcements.