Stereotaxis' (STXS) RMN System to Aid in Treating Arrhythmias

Stereotaxis ( STXS Quick Quote STXS - Free Report) recently announced that the first robotic cardiac heart program in Southern Italy had been developed at Hospital Santa Maria della Pietà, Nola.
With the help of this cutting-edge technology, patients with heart rhythm abnormalities can now be effectively treated with robotic ablation treatments. Hospital Santa Maria della Pietà is the first hospital in Italy to use the latest generation of Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system.
Price Performance
For the past six months, STXS’s shares have gained 19.5% compared with the
industry's rise of 18%. The S&P 500 increased 15.9% in the same time frame.
Genesis RMN system introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeats caused by the heart beating too rapidly, too slowly, or in an irregular pattern, affect millions of people globally. Arrhythmias have been shown to dramatically raise the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest if left untreated.
Genesis RMN technology is likely to help physicians target arrhythmias with unparalleled accuracy and lesser patient risk. This will enable physicians to perform cardiac ablation treatments with an unprecedented level of precision and control.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by
Data Bridge Market Research, the global arrhythmia treatment market size was valued at $7.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach more than $11.06 billion by 2030 at a growth rate of 7.7%. Per a report by Global Market Insights, the global surgical navigation systems market size was valued at over $1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach more than $1.8 billion by the end of 2023.
Given the market potential, the Genesis RMN system is likely to boost Stereotaxis’ business and generate additional revenues.
Notable Developments
In March 2024, Stereotaxis announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement under which Stereotaxis will acquire Access Point Technologies EP, a privately-held Minnesota-based developer of innovative electrophysiology catheters.
In February 2024, the company announced the first treatment of patients Genesis RMN system at Intermountain Medical Center, the flagship hospital of Intermountain Health, based in Salt Lake City.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
STXS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are
Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN Quick Quote ALGN - Free Report) , Ecolab ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) and Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) .
Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%. Revenues of $997.4 million outpaced the consensus mark by 2.6%. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Align Technology has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.9%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.9%.
Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.7%.
Ecolab’s shares have rallied 33.8% against the
industry's 9.3% decline in the past year.
Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 56 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.
